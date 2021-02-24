Patria Investments Ltd’s (NYSE:PAX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 3rd

Patria Investments’ (NYSE:PAX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. Patria Investments had issued 30,098,824 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $511,680,008 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Patria Investments stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

