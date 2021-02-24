Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Patria Investments Ltd (NYSE:PAX) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.74. 322,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 780,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

PAX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.