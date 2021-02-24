Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 18,129 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 18,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,499,268.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,951.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PATK traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. 321,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,530. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

