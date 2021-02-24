Patrick Joseph Madson Sells 1,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00.

NCBS traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

