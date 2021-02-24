Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.05

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $10.01. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

