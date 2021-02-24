Patron Price Reaches $0.0019 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Patron has a market cap of $766,158.73 and $1,852.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.00735240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.