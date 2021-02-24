Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.47. 3,018,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,661,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

