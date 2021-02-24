PAX Gold Price Tops $1,807.20 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,807.20 or 0.03636283 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $129.58 million and $19.58 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00057984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00765510 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,333.99 or 0.04696245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 71,700 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

