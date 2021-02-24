Paxos Standard Reaches Market Cap of $674.86 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $674.86 million and $107.74 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00150023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 675,099,791 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

