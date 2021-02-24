Paymeon (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Paymeon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAYM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. Paymeon shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 362,146 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Paymeon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAYM)

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacture of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Oakland Park, FL.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paymeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.