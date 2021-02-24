PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.8% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.01. 234,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The company has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

