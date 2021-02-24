PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report sales of $83.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.98 million and the lowest is $81.55 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $93.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $342.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBFX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $816.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

