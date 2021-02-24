PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.88

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 7225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

