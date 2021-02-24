PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $33.58. Approximately 1,722,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 983,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth $108,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

