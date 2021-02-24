Pediapharm Inc. (PDP.V) (CVE:PDP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Pediapharm Inc. (PDP.V) (CVE:PDP)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 26,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30.

Pediapharm Inc. (PDP.V) Company Profile (CVE:PDP)

Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

