Peercoin (PPC) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $12.46 million and $60,516.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.00312600 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,789,259 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

