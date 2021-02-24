Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises 21.1% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hillman Co. owned 0.08% of Peloton Interactive worth $36,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 230,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,697. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,812.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

