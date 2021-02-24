Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.51

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.51 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.78 ($0.19). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 14.66 ($0.19), with a volume of 272,804 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41.

Pendragon Company Profile (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

