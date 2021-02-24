Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years.

PWOD traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 15,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,169. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.58.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,200 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $27,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,690.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,136 shares of company stock valued at $92,965. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

