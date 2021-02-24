Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

About Pental

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry care products, stain removers, dishwashing products, toothpastes, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, Natural Selections, Procell, Duracell, and Janola brands.

