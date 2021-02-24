Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.
About Pental
