Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Announces Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $8.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.88. 29,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,015. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.49.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $1,079,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,737.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

