Penumbra’s (PEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.57.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.36. 13,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,015. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.49. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,737.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,854. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

