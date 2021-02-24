People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Position Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.09% of People’s United Financial worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

