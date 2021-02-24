People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,042 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.