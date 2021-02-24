pEOS Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 95.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 178.3% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $85.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00495556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00066609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00473589 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.