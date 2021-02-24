Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Tops $112.73 on Major Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $743,621.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for approximately $112.73 or 0.00225177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.66 or 0.00490694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00468224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00072415 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

