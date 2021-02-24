PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 6.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of PepsiCo worth $789,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,417,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 20.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,515. The company has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

