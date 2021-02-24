Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.42-0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 398,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $468,958.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,038,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 263,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,255 over the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

