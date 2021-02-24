Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.42-0.43 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 398,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
