Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 397,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $17.77.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $468,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,576 shares in the company, valued at $11,038,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $801,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,255. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

