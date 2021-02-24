Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.64 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 397,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,489. The stock has a market cap of $960.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
