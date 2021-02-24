Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 397,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,489. The stock has a market cap of $960.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $49,489.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,575,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 263,578 shares of company stock worth $3,149,255. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

