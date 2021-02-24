Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.64 EPS.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 398,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,489. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at $11,584,638.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $49,489.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,575,436.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

