Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.64 EPS.
Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 398,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,489. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.
PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
