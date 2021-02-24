Perenti Global Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:PRN)

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.01.
Perenti Global Company Profile
