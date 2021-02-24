Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 90.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,087 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 56.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,383 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 190.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $63.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

