Perlin (PERL) Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Perlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perlin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $29.21 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00766538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.03 or 0.04732711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.