Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading Up 9.6%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Permanent TSB Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.