Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 8,984 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

