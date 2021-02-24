Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC.AX) (ASX:PIC) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC.AX) (ASX:PIC) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Sunday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

About Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC.AX)

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

