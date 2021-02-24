Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 8,725 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. 487,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,292,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

