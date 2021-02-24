Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 15,716 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000.

NYSEARCA:IPO traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.87. 8,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,000. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90.

