PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Up 5.7%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.50. Approximately 218,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 311,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PetIQ by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PetIQ by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

