Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.61 ($0.03), with a volume of 782,542 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

About Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

