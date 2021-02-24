PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 628.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 451,408 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 51.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PTR opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

