Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,318 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Shares of MSFT opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.14. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.