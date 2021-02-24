Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) (EPA:UG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.87 ($24.55).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Peugeot S.A. (UG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of EPA UG opened at €21.85 ($25.71) on Wednesday. Peugeot S.A. has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.50.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

