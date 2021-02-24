Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 70,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 736,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,025,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,566,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

