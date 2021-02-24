PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 360,918 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,566 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.