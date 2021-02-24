Phantasma Trading Up 26.4% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Phantasma has a market cap of $38.88 million and approximately $883,048.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

