Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 17.3%

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price was up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.42 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 137,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 216,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

