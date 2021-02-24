Philip B. Flynn Sells 139,747 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 1,815,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

