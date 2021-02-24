Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

PSXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

